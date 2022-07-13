×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

#BBM’s Nale speaks about her passion for fashion and collaboration with YDE

13 July 2022 - 15:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Naledi "Nale" Mogadime bagged a collaboration with YDE.
Naledi "Nale" Mogadime bagged a collaboration with YDE.
Image: Instagram/ Nale

Reality TV star and model Naledi “Nale” Mogadime has been stacking up wins since leaving the Big Brother competition.

Nale shot up Mzansi's trends after her fans, dubbed as The Alphas, celebrated the model's recent collaboration with retail store YDE ( Young Designers Emporium).

She told TshisaLIVE she was grateful for the collaboration and hopes its expands her experience in the fashion industry.

“It feels like one of those alignment moments. I feel in alignment with their products, like everything they produce. I don't take it lightly. I am honoured. And I'm excited to see what I can do with them in the near future, considering this little taster we've done together.”

It's a 360 degree moment for her. Besides having worn the store’s designs on the #BBM show, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic Nale started an online clothing store which has since fallen through the cracks, but her vision remains.

“Even though I am a model, I think it's really important to have other things. Years ago, I opened my own store and I think it would be amazing to either rebrand or bring it back and push that concept because I love fashion. I really do.

“I like the fact that I'm involved somehow with fashion and everything I'm doing. So doing my own thing is 100% a must. It is amazing to have all these brands, but I envy having a solid set-up like that.” 

‘Let’s make winter warmer’ — BBM’s Tulz Madala launches jersey drive

"I'm taking whatever was said about the jersey, whether positive or negative, and I'm turning it into something bigger than me," he said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Where can I watch it & how much will it cost? Everything you need to know about Big Brother spin-off 'Ses’fikile'

Here are answers to six questions about the new show
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'BBM' runner up Themba still can't believe his fans raised more than R200k for his dreams

"For me, this doesn't feel real, it's like a dream. People are doing this stuff for me and they don't know me," Big Brother Mzansi star Themba, who ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mpho wa Badimo on living with a calling in the Big Brother house

"That season had to be won by a child of iDlozi to make people aware of our ancestors," said Mpho wa Badimo
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize ramps up bodyguards amid Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane 'war' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane admits she ‘lied’ about forgetting Itu Khune after accident TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done