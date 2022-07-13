BBM’s Nale speaks about her passion for fashion and collaboration with YDE

Reality TV star and model Naledi “Nale” Mogadime has been stacking up wins since leaving the Big Brother competition.
Reality TV star and model Naledi “Nale” Mogadime has been stacking up wins since leaving the Big Brother competition.
Nale shot up Mzansi's trends after her fans, dubbed as The Alphas, celebrated the model's recent collaboration with retail store YDE ( Young Designers Emporium).
She told TshisaLIVE she was grateful for the collaboration and hopes its expands her experience in the fashion industry.
“It feels like one of those alignment moments. I feel in alignment with their products, like everything they produce. I don't take it lightly. I am honoured. And I'm excited to see what I can do with them in the near future, considering this little taster we've done together.”
It's a 360 degree moment for her. Besides having worn the store’s designs on the #BBM show, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic Nale started an online clothing store which has since fallen through the cracks, but her vision remains.
“Even though I am a model, I think it's really important to have other things. Years ago, I opened my own store and I think it would be amazing to either rebrand or bring it back and push that concept because I love fashion. I really do.
“I like the fact that I'm involved somehow with fashion and everything I'm doing. So doing my own thing is 100% a must. It is amazing to have all these brands, but I envy having a solid set-up like that.”
