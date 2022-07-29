×

TshisaLIVE

Smooth transmissions, powerful lyrics — Top reactions to Bey’s ‘Renaissance’

29 July 2022 - 12:00
Beyoncé expressed gratitude to her fans for not listening to the leaked album.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has just released her seventh studio album titled Renaissance: Act I, and Mzansi can't get over her lyrical genius. 

Twitter was set ablaze with people reviewing the album that was leaked before the official release date.

“Am convinced she released Break My Soul for confusion because this is levels of levels of brilliance ahead of just a dance album. Everything is in here, even some Afro-beat,” tweeted one.

Beyoncé last released a body of work with Lemonade six years ago. 

She took to her Instagram to thank her fans for support amid the drama. 

“So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together . I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank ya'll enough for your love and protection. 

"I appreciate you for calling out anyone who was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me", she wrote. 

Mathew Knowles took to his Instagram to share with his followers that he was proud of his daughter.

Rolling Stone has named Beyoncé the greatest living entertainer. Proud is an understatement. She started where many of you are at today — with a passion and a dream. She put in the work, didn’t stop after initial failures, and consistently honed her craft. It’s amazing to look back and see how far she’s come. Congratulations Beyoncé! Love you!”

Last month, she dropped a single from the record, Break My Soul , when he took to her Instagram timeline.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle,” she wrote.

