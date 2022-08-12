She said she is learning that though she can straight talk, timing counts more than anything.
'RHOD' star Nonku Williams on being judged for being a 'straight shooter'
Image: Instagram/Nonku Williams
Nonku Williams has repeatedly said on and off screen that she is a straight talker who calls a spade a spade.
However, she says she has learnt it's not always wise to say things for the sake of saying them.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nonku said her instant fame after joining Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) was welcome because it opened doors for her.
“Sometimes you just want to be you and not be recognised going to a shopping mall ... You just go without people recognising you and wanting to take pictures with you. I go there in disguise most of the time. They still see me and want to take pictures.
“A good part of it is that it's something I love, vele, I love attention and it helps, especially if I'm knocking on doors and getting deals for my wine business, which is the reason I entered. People know A2B wines, the majority, so if I present [them], they say, 'OK I can consider', which is why I believe if I was a ... person who was not known I don't think I would get as much attention or even opportunities to pitch.”
She said she is learning that though she can straight talk, timing counts more than anything.
“I'm a straight shooter, I speak my mind and that doesn't mean I'm mean. We all have weaknesses. I would say maybe mine is timing, because I don't always have timing and timing is everything. I really believe the older I'm getting, the more I'm developing timing, and that comes with wisdom. Wisdom will tell you it's not time to speak, it's time to be quiet.
“Most people don't know I'm a child of God. I love God so much. If you get to know, you'll understand the type of woman I am — that more than anything, God comes first in my life. I'm very responsible. I live my life in a balanced way.”
The star said cyberbullying and internet trolls are water off a duck's back for her.
“My life is balanced. I don't pretend to be something I'm not because I fear God, I don't fear men. What Instagram, or just being out there has taught me about trolling and bullying, is that I definitely became tougher, not meaner. Most of the time I just laugh and I don't even answer them because if you know yourself, you don't need validation.”
