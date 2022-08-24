Just like her name Hope Mkhway, the Idols SA top 12 contestant, had hope that she would make the cut and be among those chosen to perform in the live show on Sunday.
In a young Q&A session with TshisaLIVE the star revealed how she planned to stand out.
How does it feel having made it to the top 12?
Being in the top 12 it is a dream come true, it feels surreal. I'm so grateful and blessed to have been given this opportunity to be in the top 12. It's amazing, I'm so excited for what the future holds.
Looking back on your journey on the show. Did you anticipate you'd make it this far?
I was hoping that I would. I did sort of have a gut feeling that I could possibly. But there was some doubt, I won't lie. There was some doubt because my goodness there are so many talented human beings here. But the fact that I made it this far goes to show that I have something going on/ Like, yeah, I'm so grateful. I'm hoping that the idols platform will help me in terms of pushing me to build a greater career, that it will amplify the talent that I have out into the world so that greater opportunities may come forth to my life. And I'm hoping that this platform allows for me to do what I'm supposed to be doing, which is making music that heals people.
'Idols SA' contestant Hope wants to make music that heals
'I will evoke emotion in people through music'
Image: Instagram/ Hope Mkhway
What do you hope for the Idols SA platform will give you?
I knew that I could pursue a career in music — I think I was in high school. Towards the end of high school that's when I actually started saying like I could actually do this as a career. But when I was in college things started becoming more evident that this is what I'm supposed to be doing — towards the second year of college. So that is when I knew that this was the path I'm supposed to be going through.
How do you prepare for your performances. Do you get nervous when getting on stage?
I usually do a vocal warm-up, I meditate. I like being in my own space because I just like being in my own space so I can focus. And I do get nervous. Oh my goodness. I do get nervous. I do. I'm such a nervous child. But I push through it. I try my best to not let that get to me and know that I just need to put on the best show that I can and pull through and do exactly what I've rehearsed and I pray of course.
What do you say will help you stand out on the show?
I think what will help me stand out is the way I am able to relay music or express the music that I sing. I find that when I sing there's something that I do that I feel is able to draw people in. And I think that is how I will stand out. I will evoke emotion in people through music. So that's what I think will stand out.
Which of the Idols SA judges' advice have you carried throughout your journey in the competition?
I've carried all of their advice honestly. All of their advice has been very beneficial to me. I've taken all their notes into account. Everyone has said something that is really beneficial to me. So I really appreciate their input and their judgment.
