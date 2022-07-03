LISTEN | 'Idols SA' Paxton covers Ariana Grande and sounds amazing!

If you're an avid follower of Paxton, you'll know the singer's journey in the music industry began with her posting covers of different songs on her social media platforms.

Speaking previously to TshisaLIVE on the impact the Idols SA competition had on her life, Paxton recalled how she went from getting 100 views to thousands of people giving her praise for her singing skills.

“My life has changed drastically, it was a beautiful experience but a challenging transition. I literally went from doing covers on my socials and getting max 300 views to performing on stage for millions of people every week! It was a huge adjustment for me, especially because I’m very introverted, but it all worked out in the end!

“Honestly, still so surreal to me. I never thought this would be my reality, you know? I’m so privileged and blessed that I am able to do this,” she said.