Five minutes with rising star and 'Idols SA' season 18 Top 12 contestant Nandi

Idols SA season 18 Top 12 contestants were announced on Sunday, and Nandi Ndathane is beaming with pride having made the cut.

The 21-year-old, the daughter of the late musician Shaluza Max Mntambo (who performed with Mhlongo in Sarafina!), says she looks up to her father as her musical hero who groomed her to be a performer from an early age.

She was part of her church choir, then later performed at the Market Theatre.

She describes herself as a fearless performer and says the audience will witness “something different” when she takes the stage.

Nandi did a Q and A session with TshisaLIVE about her journey since joining the competition.

How does it feel having made the top 12?

“It feels amazing. Idols is a really big platform so I'm truly grateful to the judges for choosing me and believing in me. I have carried all of the judges' advice. I highly respect every judge because I believe they know what it takes to make a star.”

Looking back on your journey in the competition, did you anticipate you'd make it this far?

“I had confidence in my talent and believed in myself. I knew I would make it this far because of my work ethic and because of my willingness to grow as an artist. It's been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work with the amazing team of vocal coaches and judges, their input and critique is valuable for my journey.”

How do you prepare for your performances. Do you get nervous when getting on stage?

“I always start my preparation for a performance with a prayer for the confidence to do my best. I'm really looking forward to proving my vocal range and understanding of music in the coming weeks. But I do get nervous.”

What do you think will make you stand out from the rest of the contestants?

“Showing my versatility in my performances will make me stand out by targeting different genres and taking calculated risks. I am comfortable in pushing myself where possible and growing into a serious contender this year.”