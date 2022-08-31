×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Gogo Maweni undergoes nose reconstruction surgery after 10 years of ‘suffering’

31 August 2022 - 11:13
Joy Mphande Journalist
Gogo Maweni is recovering after going under the knife.
Gogo Maweni is recovering after going under the knife.
Image: Instagram/ Gogo Maweni

Gogo Maweni is recovering from a surgery performed on her sinuses on Wednesday.

The reality TV star and sangoma had to undergo nose reconstruction after nearly 10 years of suffering from severe sinusitis.

Sinusitis is a condition in which the cavities around the nasal passages become inflamed,. This can cause headaches, facial pain, a runny nose and nasal congestion.

Gogo Maweni told TshisaLIVE that because her condition had grown more severe over the years, she had to go under the knife. 

“It was for nose reconstruction. I was fixing my nose. I went for the operation because I was suffering from very severe sinusitis and there was bone reconstruction that needed to happen in terms of my breathing,” she said.

She said she is feeling relieved as her agony has been lifted after the successful surgery. 

“It was more medical than beauty. I've been suffering for about 10 years.

“The surgery went well. I feel much better, especially in my left eye. I am told the headaches will go away after a few weeks. I had the best doctors who did the best job.”

Before her operation Maweni's husband, Sabelo Magube, was by her side at her hospital bed to gift her with balloons, cake and a heartfelt card which read: “To my wife. Our love doesn't need to be perfect, it just needs to be true.”

I stand for women more than men: Gogo Maweni

Gogo Maweni shares an encouraging message for women.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Gogo Maweni talks fame, controversy and being authentic despite backlash

“It's funny, I always say that while on Twitter, people will talk bad about me but when I walk the streets, everybody wants to take a picture..."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Maweni announces split from Mamba

"I have received calls from clients complaining about muti purchased from an ex employee under my name and brand."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo' on Jackie Phamotse's 'snakes for wealth' claims

She also opened up about her love for her two pet snakes and a tortoise, and slammed “fake” sangomas who lie to desperate customers.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘My homecoming was so special’ — Tall A** Mo shares clips from his graduation ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here’s why Murdah Bongz has been private about his first child TshisaLIVE
  3. Yummy mummy! Stephanie Ndlovu shares first post-baby snap TshisaLIVE
  4. So what is 'Survivor SA' R2m winner Dino Paulo gonna do with his cash? Marry ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)