After the 28th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) Collen Mmotla, popularly known as Chymamusique, has been the talk of town as he walked away as the biggest winner.
While it may have come as a surprise that the DJ and producer won the Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Dance Album awards, Chymamusique has hit songs under his belt and has worked with renowned stars including DJ Fresh Njelic, Da Capo, Black Motion, Prince Kaybee and King Monada, among many others.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his win, Chymamusique said he never expected to take any accolade home as he had been nominated seven times since 2010.
“I think more than anything it's because of the work that I do for other people ... most artists come and record in my studio because I mix and master their songs, especially the piano stars.
“I feel motivated to not stop doing what I'm doing. I'm in studio now, I don't want to be stuck on celebrating. I'm already working on what's next. It's my first and I'm shook. When I make music I don't make music for awards, it's soulful and personal ... I expected nothing,” he said.
All you need to know about 3 time Sama winner Chymamusique
The 32-year-old artist from Burgersfort, Limpopo, has been in the entertainment industry for 12 years.
He started learning music in 2000 when playing the piano at church and started a jazz band at the age of 17 called Impact.
In 2013 , Chymamusique completed his studies, acquiring a diploma in analytical chemistry from the Tshwane University of Technology. He also did media studies at Boston Media House though his passion for music had him homing in on producing.
Now, he's looking to release new music to showcase his sound and show appreciation to his fans while still working to launch a long-awaited single with Monique Bingham.
“I'm planning on working on an appreciation song or EP for the industry to showcase my sound. I produce almost everything ... I choose to do soulful music and deep house.”
Chymamusique says he hopes his journey in the music industry will continue.
“I'm looking to inspire others as I've been doing and work more with the young boys. I feel like I want to be that someone that I needed for other guys.”
