×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

All you need to know about 3 time Sama winner Chymamusique

02 September 2022 - 15:06
Joy Mphande Journalist
Collen " Chymamusique" Mmotla wins big at the SAMA's.
Collen " Chymamusique" Mmotla wins big at the SAMA's.
Image: Supplied

After the 28th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) Collen Mmotla, popularly known as Chymamusique, has been the talk of town as he walked away as the biggest winner. 

While it may have come as a surprise that the DJ and producer won the Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Dance Album awards, Chymamusique has hit songs under his belt and has worked with renowned stars including DJ Fresh Njelic, Da Capo, Black Motion, Prince Kaybee and King Monada, among many others.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his win, Chymamusique said he never expected to take any accolade home as he had been nominated seven times since 2010.

“I think more than anything it's because of the work that I do for other people ... most artists come and record in my studio because I mix and master their songs, especially the piano stars.

“I feel motivated to not stop doing what I'm doing. I'm in studio now, I don't want to be stuck on celebrating. I'm already working on what's next. It's my first and I'm shook. When I make music I don't make music for awards, it's soulful and personal ... I expected nothing,” he said.

The 32-year-old artist from Burgersfort, Limpopo, has been in the entertainment industry for 12 years.

He started learning music in 2000 when playing the piano at church and started a jazz band at the age of 17 called Impact.

In 2013 , Chymamusique completed his studies, acquiring a diploma in analytical chemistry from the Tshwane University of Technology. He also did media studies at Boston Media House though his passion for music had him homing in on producing.

Now, he's looking to release new music to showcase his sound and show appreciation to his fans while still working to launch a long-awaited single with Monique Bingham.

“I'm planning on working on an appreciation song or EP for the industry to showcase my sound. I produce almost everything ... I choose to do soulful music and deep house.”

Chymamusique says he hopes his journey in the music industry will continue. 

“I'm looking to inspire others as I've been doing and work more with the young boys. I feel like I want to be that someone that I needed for other guys.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA

Lawrence Maleka's fans also proved that he's all that and more as he walked away with two awards, just like Makhadzi!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Halala! Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

"I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly," a proud Ntando Duma said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammys too seriously

“African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have.”
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Halala! DJ Black Coffee wins his first Grammy

DJ Black Coffee made history with his Grammy win.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  2. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rolex as a gift & fun times! Inside Khuli Chana's 40th birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda's production company and Primedia buy 'The Masked Singer' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...