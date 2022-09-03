Mome Mahlangu says she wrote the book Mome's Depth of Black Love so that her children can grasp the importance of protecting their mental health.
Taking to Instagram, Mome penned a lengthy post about her soon to be launched book, promising her followers that a launch and book tour date was coming up.
“When I wrote this book, I was writing it for my daughters and son to understand the importance of 'protecting your mental health' and for them to learn and understand that you don’t have to force anyone to accept you; not having a relationship with your in-laws to protect your mental wellness is a healthy choice for your mind, body and soul. Not a failure, but protection to self because when you don’t feel love and you experience more stress then mental health issues arise.
“It’s a blessing to stay happily married when your partner can protect you from the emotional, mental and financial abuse suffered in marriage, apart from your marital challenge being the devil who hates a union and throws test at you,” she wrote.
'This book is for you and your children' Mome opens up about her ready to launch book
Image: Instagram/ Mome
Earlier this year, she said she chose to protect her mental health and it helped her embark on a new career path that would see her pen her struggles with her in-laws, mental health and celebrating black love.
“I tried raising these issues with them, but they ignored me and I told my husband that on the 10th year of our marriage I will seal and deliver a special project for women across the world, Then after the 1st season of Mo&Mome I was seen as the evil wife for keeping quiet and not say a word on them, but viewers assumed I’m evil that’s why they don’t want me. I almost lost my life.”
