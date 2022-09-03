WATCH | Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu share their pregnancy journey

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have welcomed their “miracle baby”, as they call their bundle of joy.

The couple confirmed the baby's birth on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, on Tuesday and said they would later reveal the gender of their baby.

The couple revealed their pregnancy journey kicked off soon after they miscarried. They considered IVF only to abandon the process and trust in God's timing.

They announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram by posting pictures from their maternity photo shoot.

Stephanie said she was sick and cried during her first trimester. The rest of the pregnancy, she said, was “better” and then “up and down”.

“I was numb, maybe overwhelmed that it came across as numb, I was just going through the motions and yeah guys we are parents. In conclusion we are so grateful for the love, and the congratulations messages but most importantly we are thankful to God, and our family,” said Stephanie.