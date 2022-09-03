×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu share their pregnancy journey

03 September 2022 - 16:00
Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have just welcomed their bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/ Stephanie Ndlovu

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have welcomed their “miracle baby”, as they call their bundle of joy. 

The couple confirmed the baby's birth on their YouTube channelThe Ndlovu’s Uncut, on Tuesday and said they would later reveal the gender of their baby. 

The couple revealed their pregnancy journey kicked off soon after they miscarried. They considered IVF only to abandon the process and trust in God's timing. 

They announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram by posting pictures from their maternity photo shoot. 

Stephanie said she was sick and cried during her first trimester. The rest of the pregnancy, she said, was “better” and then “up and down”. 

“I was numb, maybe overwhelmed that it came across as numb, I was just going through the motions and yeah guys we are parents. In conclusion we are so grateful for the love, and the congratulations messages but most importantly we are thankful to God, and our family,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie shared a picture of herself last week, hinting she has given birth, though she did not announce yet. 

“Getting back into the swing of things is wholeheartedly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I am trying to exercise patience & kindness with myself, being present in every moment on this new journey,” she wrote. 

In June, the Ndlovus opened up about the miscarriage Stephanie suffered in 2020. 

“The couple revealed not so long ago on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, that they went through a very difficult period when they miscarried eight weeks into pregnancy during the lockdown.”

