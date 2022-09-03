Rapper K.O was blown away by views his new single has received on YouTube in only 10 days after its official release.
The new single SETE features award-winning rapper Blxckie and amapiano star Youngstunna.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Monday, the rapper shared the numbers for his trending song, promising his followers the video for the single would drop soon.
“Just wow. 10 days. #Sete Official video soon,” he tweeted.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, K.O said he had always known the kind of sound he wants to put out there, and where he wants the culture to go.
“I can only lead by example. I'm touching on matters that are reflective of real-time things we are going through. Most of my subject matter is based on that, but I cannot expect the next person to do the same thing if they are not cut from that kind of cloth. I come from a lineage of the Teargases and Skwatta Kamps, where we wouldn't shy away from talking about things affecting our society.”
K.O excited as ‘SETE’ reaches 1m views in only 10 days
Image: AOT
Rapper K.O was blown away by views his new single has received on YouTube in only 10 days after its official release.
The new single SETE features award-winning rapper Blxckie and amapiano star Youngstunna.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Monday, the rapper shared the numbers for his trending song, promising his followers the video for the single would drop soon.
“Just wow. 10 days. #Sete Official video soon,” he tweeted.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, K.O said he had always known the kind of sound he wants to put out there, and where he wants the culture to go.
“I can only lead by example. I'm touching on matters that are reflective of real-time things we are going through. Most of my subject matter is based on that, but I cannot expect the next person to do the same thing if they are not cut from that kind of cloth. I come from a lineage of the Teargases and Skwatta Kamps, where we wouldn't shy away from talking about things affecting our society.”
The Cararaca hit maker plans to become a better entrepreneur and all-rounder in the industry. He wants his eggs in different baskets, from fashion designer to world record exec to world influencer.
“I've conquered so much within music; there are things I'm pursuing as an artist and for my brand. My main goal is also to focus on other things and evolving and showing leadership in other spheres related to my brand,” he said.
Big Zulu mocks Kwesta, K.O and Duncan for their response to his diss track
‘Be savvy with that’ — K.O warns against reckless spending on designer clothes
K.O says rumour he is dating Shekhinah are ‘a complete lie’
K.O chats about new single 'Emoyeni', his sound and legacy in SA hip-hop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos