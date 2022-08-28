Yummy mummy! Stephanie Ndlovu shares first post-baby snap
Stephanie Ndlovu says getting back to a sense of normalcy is a little hard.
On Wednesday, she shared a snap of herself on Instagram, which revealed she has given birth, though she did not announce yet.
“Mama. Getting back into the swing of things is wholeheartedly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I am trying to exercise patience & kindness with myself, being present in every moment on this new journey,” she wrote.
The couple announced their pregnancy on social media. On their joint Instagram profile, the Ndlovus said they were “beyond thrilled and excited” to share the moment with their fans and followers.
In a video on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, the couple said they were excited about the pregnancy.
“I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm keen. I'm keen for us to be parents and enjoy this parenting thing,” Hungani said.
“I'm very excited to also see how we're going to be as parents together.”
Stephanie, meanwhile, said while she shares a similar sentiment with her husband, she wanted the journey to unfold.
“I'm just [like] let's see how this new chapter unfolds. Yes, there's the excitement, overwhelmed and nerves. I'm just like, let's see.”
The couple shocked Mzansi when they announced they suffered a miscarriage.
On their YouTube channel Stephanie revealed that out of excitement, she had already started recording her first scan at the doctor for her husband, who couldn't be with her when she received the sad news. She said she was diagnosed with a blighted ovum.
“She literally did the scan and then she said, ‘I'm sorry there's no embryo.’ She said I should take a moment. I did not. I jumped off the bed. I did not cry, nothing. I said, 'Nope I'm good. What do we do now?' That's sort of my coping mechanism and strategy in life.”