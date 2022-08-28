Yummy mummy! Stephanie Ndlovu shares first post-baby snap

Stephanie Ndlovu says getting back to a sense of normalcy is a little hard.

On Wednesday, she shared a snap of herself on Instagram, which revealed she has given birth, though she did not announce yet.

“Mama. Getting back into the swing of things is wholeheartedly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I am trying to exercise patience & kindness with myself, being present in every moment on this new journey,” she wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy on social media. On their joint Instagram profile, the Ndlovus said they were “beyond thrilled and excited” to share the moment with their fans and followers.

In a video on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, the couple said they were excited about the pregnancy.

“I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm keen. I'm keen for us to be parents and enjoy this parenting thing,” Hungani said.

“I'm very excited to also see how we're going to be as parents together.”