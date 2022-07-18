×

TshisaLIVE

Halala! Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu are pregnant

‘God is the ultimate author,’ said Hungani.

18 July 2022 - 12:01
The Ndlovus are expecting a bundle of joy
The Ndlovus are expecting a bundle of joy
Image: Instagram/ Stephanie Ndlovu

Congratulations are in order for Mzansi's young and favourite couple Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu, who recently announced they are expecting a bundle of joy.

The couple revealed not so long ago on their YouTube channel The Ndlovus Uncut that they went through a very difficult period when they miscarried eight weeks into pregnancy during the lockdown.

Taking to their Instagram timelines, they announced the good news by sharing snaps from their maternity shoot with Stephanie visibly showing the baby bump.

Stephanie shared a Bible verse that best described this moment in her life. 

“And when the time is right, I The Lord will make it happen,” she wrote.

Her husband wrote they were pregnant and said: “God is the ultimate author.”

When the couple opened up about the loss of their unborn child, they revealed the procedure they had to do after the miscarriage took its toll on them as they were not mentally prepared.

“She literally did the scan (the doctor) and then she said ‘I'm sorry there's no embryo’. She said I should take a moment. I did not. I jumped off the bed. I did not cry, nothing. I said 'Nope I'm good. What do we do now?' That's sort of my coping mechanisms and strategies in life.

She said her husband was traumatised by what he saw her go through two years ago.

“Personally I don't think the gynae did a substantial job explaining the experience you would have with this medication because I think one would've opted for the surgery regardless of Covid-19,” said Hungani.

