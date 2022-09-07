Aamirah took to her Instagram to share a cute video of herself baking hot cross buns, only for fans to be hit with a plot twist later in the video when they realised it was a pregnancy reveal.
WATCH | ‘It’s a boy’ — Inside Sipho and Aamirah’s cute gender reveal
Image: Instagram/ Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya
Media personality Sipho Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah are expecting a baby boy.
Sipho shared their gender reveal clip on his Instagram timeline while Aamirah shared a clip on hers enjoying her baby shower her family and friends threw for her recently.
“When catching the bag of Pampers means you will have a baby next. I have never laughed so hard. Thank you for a fun day, ladies and gents," she wrote.
Aamirah took to her Instagram to share a cute video of herself baking hot cross buns, only for fans to be hit with a plot twist later in the video when they realised it was a pregnancy reveal.
Aamirah said she and her hubby were lucky because they got pregnant as soon as they set their minds to it.
“We decided to bake this recipe and I am happy to say I was lucky the first time around,” she said, before adding tips on how to successfully bake the “same” recipe.
“1. An appropriate, clean, soft surface 2. Beat the dough a few times 3. Then wait for it to rise,” she said.
Faith Nketsi recently revealed she and her husband Nzuzo Njilo have welcomed their first baby together.
"These past nine months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys.
"To my husband, I love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby, love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you," she wrote on her Instagram stories early in August.
