#LivingHerTruth
Moja Love's Tholang Motsumi talks making hormone replacement therapy easily available for transgender people
Image: Instagram/ Tholang Motsumi
Tholang Motsumi is determined to educate parents and schoolteachers about the LGBTQIA+ community as they can play a huge role in destigmatising society's views.
Since making her reality TV debut on Moja Love's The Way Ngingakhona in 2019, Tholang has considered herself an activist for the queer community to help them through their journey to owning their truth.
“I believe in fairness and equality of the LGBTQIA+ community. I go an extra mile, even on TV to educate people about the queer community as a whole and educate parents as well because I do not want children to grow up as I did,” she told TshisaLIVE.
From a young age when attending primary school, Tholang says she's always known that her love for men and being feminine was beyond just being gay, but since being transgender was still taboo for the people around her, her transition was met with a lot of judgment and challenges with many people questioning her.
“The journey was not easy because the teachers at primary school were not adequately educated about the LGBTQIA+. I remember in grade 7 my English teacher hated me with all her heart because she didn't understand why I was identifying as a girl instead of just being a boy,
“My teachers and fellow classmates would swear at me and it would leave me with anger. My mom was also not accepting of my transition and also forced me to go to school wearing pants.”
