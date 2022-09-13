×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Stunner! Thuso Mbedu throws back to her red carpet moments

13 September 2022 - 12:09
Thuso Mbedu has never had a red carpet miss
Thuso Mbedu has never had a red carpet miss
Image: Instagram/Thuso Mbedu

As her Hollywood appearances on silver screens grow more frequent, Thuso Mbedu has taken her followers on a tour into her stunning looks, and we must say she never misses a beat. 

To top her celebratory feats, she and her co-stars on The Woman King looked stunning on a recent historic magazine cover. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, she shared a slide show of all her moments on the press tour for the film with Viola Davis. 

Thuso appeared on the recent digital cover of Essence magazine alongside her co-starsin the long-awaited film.

The historical film centres on an all-female warrior unit which protected the west African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. The film is expected to launch this month.

The actress graced the cover alongside Viola, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

“My biggest take away is that I really am stronger than I think, believe or allow myself to be, that there is a greatness that you saw that I have not been allowed to see in myself that I need to take in. I thank you for seeing me. Because even now I don’t think I see myself,” she told Essence when speaking about Gina and Viola.

She was named a rising star by the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Thank you TIFF for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival, where everyone will get to see The Woman King for the first time,” she wrote. 

Thuso Mbedu and ‘The Woman is King’ co-stars look amazing on the cover of ‘Essence’

"Thank you for seeing me. Because even now I don’t think I see myself,” Thuso said in the interview.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

SNAPS | Yasss queen! Zozibini Tunzi soaks up the sun in Italy

Zozibini shows off her bikini bod while in Italy.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘Dear granny’ — Thuso Mbedu pens heartfelt post to her grandmother

"I also know that you’d be on the phone calling and telling everyone to go buy it because you were always proud of everything your girls did," she ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Thuso Mbedu selected as Toronto International Film Festival rising star

All the accolades keep coming for Thuso Mbedu! #LoveToSeeIt
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Dr Malinga breaks down on 'Podcast and Chill' over repossessed assets TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside former Miss SA runner up Thato Mosehle’s bridal shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​