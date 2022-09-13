The historical film centres on an all-female warrior unit which protected the west African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. The film is expected to launch this month.
The actress graced the cover alongside Viola, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren.
The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
“My biggest take away is that I really am stronger than I think, believe or allow myself to be, that there is a greatness that you saw that I have not been allowed to see in myself that I need to take in. I thank you for seeing me. Because even now I don’t think I see myself,” she told Essence when speaking about Gina and Viola.
She was named a rising star by the Toronto International Film Festival.
“Thank you TIFF for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival, where everyone will get to see The Woman King for the first time,” she wrote.
SNAPS | Stunner! Thuso Mbedu throws back to her red carpet moments
Image: Instagram/Thuso Mbedu
As her Hollywood appearances on silver screens grow more frequent, Thuso Mbedu has taken her followers on a tour into her stunning looks, and we must say she never misses a beat.
To top her celebratory feats, she and her co-stars on The Woman King looked stunning on a recent historic magazine cover.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, she shared a slide show of all her moments on the press tour for the film with Viola Davis.
Thuso appeared on the recent digital cover of Essence magazine alongside her co-starsin the long-awaited film.
Thuso Mbedu and 'The Woman is King' co-stars look amazing on the cover of 'Essence'
