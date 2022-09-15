‘I don’t hate him’: AKA on harbouring hard feelings for arch nemesis Cassper

Rapper AKA is in a space where he harbours no hard feelings for his former arch nemesis Cassper Nyovest.

He had a recent sit down on the The Sobering Podcast where he among other things spoke about his old beef with Cassper and how he needs to apologise to the rapper's parents for swearing at them.

“You know, I look back now and I’m not proud of moments like that {slapping Cassper] now that I’m a bit older and I’ve gone through some sh*t in my life and I’m actually not proud of it,” he said. “Also I’m not proud of swearing at his parents you know to tell you the truth and I definitely owe them an apology,” he added.

When he was asked if he would bury the hatchet with Cassper, he said he didn't think so.

“I don’t hate him. I don’t have any feelings any more. They’re all gone, like butterflies, and I have put different feelings inside myself; feelings of gratitude for even just being alive,” he said.