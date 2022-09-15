×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I don’t hate him’: AKA on harbouring hard feelings for arch nemesis Cassper

15 September 2022 - 14:54
AKA said he regretted some of the things he did when he and Cassper Nyovest were beefing.
AKA said he regretted some of the things he did when he and Cassper Nyovest were beefing.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA is in a space where he harbours no hard feelings for his former arch nemesis Cassper Nyovest. 

He had a recent sit down on the The Sobering Podcast where he among other things spoke about his old beef with Cassper and how he needs to apologise to the rapper's parents for swearing at them. 

“You know, I look back now and I’m not proud of moments like that {slapping Cassper] now that I’m a bit older and I’ve gone through some sh*t in my life and I’m actually not proud of it,” he said. “Also I’m not proud of swearing at his parents you know to tell you the truth and I definitely owe them an apology,” he added.

When he was asked if he would bury the hatchet with Cassper, he said he didn't think so. 

“I don’t hate him. I don’t have any feelings any more. They’re all gone, like butterflies, and I have put different feelings inside myself; feelings of gratitude for even just being alive,” he said.

“I'm just happy. Where I was two years ago to where I’m sitting now, you guys don’t know what I have been through and what I’m still going through. That stuff is the real sh*t that requires my attention and my feelings,” AKA added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE AKA, who is dating rapper Nadia Nakai, said all he wished to say was: “I'm fairly surprised that I'm the topic of discussion; that Nicole would choose to be speaking about me especially because I haven't heard from or spoken to her in over five years. But she's a sweet girl and I wish her all the best.”

‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him stop rapping

The former Skwatta Kamp member opens up about losing interest in rap.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Blxckie 'super-excited' for bigger things after BET nomination

'Being here and nominated on international stages proved a lot.'
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

WATCH | AKA reacts to a man greeting him with a kiss ‘the Italian way’

AKA wants his fans to have boundaries.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Why don’t they take that energy and collaborate: Gemini Major baffled by diss tracks

'Just make music. If you guys want to make hip hop so much more exciting, how about you collaborate'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The wedding is going to be stunning' - DJ Zinhle shares plans for the big day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry