You’ve never liked me. Why? Davido on Maphorisa discrediting his impact on amapiano
Image: Instagram/ Davido/DJ Maphorisa
Davido has slammed DJ Maphorisa for attributing the success of amapiano to Wizkid and Burna Boy.
After a local Twitter user said Davido was responsible for making the genre successful in Africa, DJ Maphorisa hit back, saying he and Kabza De Small were the first to put Nigerian stars Wizkid and Burna Boy on the amapiano track.
“Kabza & Maphorisa were the first to put whizz kid and Burnaboy on a amapiano song Sponono that was a historical moment 3 years ago, research before tweeting, also it was the first time Wiz and Burna jumped on a same song together. Let it sink in” he said.
Davido responded, saying: “You’ve never liked me why? I’ve always been good to you ... Anyway!”
