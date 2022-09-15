×

TshisaLIVE

You’ve never liked me. Why? Davido on Maphorisa discrediting his impact on amapiano

15 September 2022 - 10:28
Joy Mphande Journalist
Nigerian star Davido is unimpressed with DJ Maphorisa.
Image: Instagram/ Davido/DJ Maphorisa

Davido has slammed DJ Maphorisa for attributing the success of amapiano to Wizkid and Burna Boy.

After a local Twitter user said Davido was responsible for making the genre successful in Africa, DJ Maphorisa hit back, saying he and Kabza De Small were the first to put Nigerian stars Wizkid and Burna Boy on the amapiano track.

Kabza & Maphorisa were the first to put whizz kid and Burnaboy on a amapiano song Sponono that was a historical moment 3 years ago, research before tweeting, also it was the first time Wiz and Burna jumped on a same song together. Let it sink in” he said.

Davido responded, saying: “You’ve never liked me why? I’ve always been good to you ... Anyway!”

This amid DJ Maphorisa having to defend himself against speculation that he is a gatekeeper in the amapiano space. 

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG suggested this: “Now I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”

Maphorisa reacted, saying he did not understand MacG's sudden disrespect, considering how far they've come together. 

“I see you don't get it. No-one owns amapiano, anyone can do it and win. Good example, look at Uncle Waffles, one trending Adiwele video [and] the rest was history. She did it alone. Ohh look at Costa Titch he's [it] doing alone and winning. Stop saying “I'm gatekeeper."

