The countdown to the Celeb City boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly has seen the pair tapping into their arrogance and it has interesting AF for fans who are waiting with bated breath for the fight.
The pair will duel it out on Saturday October 1 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Taking to his Twitter timeline Priddy Ugly said he was tired of Cassper's noise.
“I can't wait to put an end to all your arrogance, your fam is going to have to pardon these knuckles, because kgale o rasa. I'm gonna silence it all on behalf of the people, I know they are tired of it too,” he tweeted.
In reply to the ongoing banter Cassper said his weight won't be a problem.
“Hahaha. I love that fact that I'm fighting someone who talks back. My last fight was boring. This is gonna be fun. We will see if that 6 pack is solid or it's just for pictures. I'm gonna bang that body hard I promise you, No homo. See you next week Saturday at Sun Arena papito!”
Salty! Priddy Ugly can't wait 'to put an end' to Cassper's arrogance
Image: Twitter/ Priddy Ugly
In a previous tweet Cassper said if he loses the match, he will quit boxing.
“I'm fighting Priddy Ugly on October 1. That is in two weeks at Sun Arena Pretoria. If I lose I will quit boxing forever. If I win, I want to fight Big Zulu next. Nobody want to fight Zulu so I will step up. But first, Priddy Ugly. October 1. Sun Arena.”
In December 2021, Cassper knocked out YouTuber Slik Talk in his first boxing match.
However, in April this year, Cassper lost to actor and musician NaakMusiq in the #CelebCity boxing match in Sun City.
Though fans were anticipating another bout between the pair, the rapper announced one with Priddy Ugly instead.
