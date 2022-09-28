Emtee baffled by billboard snub, doesn’t understand why Khaled is up there

Rapper Emtee says it's not easy to get his album up on a billboard in his hometown, but it's a natural thing for an international star and he doesn't understand why.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper said they gave him issues when he wanted to put up his work.
“I keep seeing this Khaled God Did album cover on a billboard in my city, but they always give me excuses as to why they can’t put a whole big Hustle on a billboard to market my work,” he tweeted.
In his mentions his followers said ad space on billboards was expensive, hence the choice to have American singers who are probably billed in US currency.
“They make more money selling African-American content. They have big money behind that billboard you saw. A sad reality," replied one tweep.
“Billboards are paid for though you can also pay to have that DIY 3 cover on them,” tweeted anothere.
Earlier this year Emtee shared what was present in his hit song when he rapped about what is often referred to as the “pull him down syndrome” among black people.
Taking to Twitter earlier this year, he shared how much the meaning behind the song rings true in his life.
“Everybody wants you to be successful until you become successful. Then everybody tries to pull you down.”
He also reflected on how being a parent helped him stay of trouble. He said he and his peers do not think alike.
Emtee has often spoken lovingly about his family, even naming two of his albums after his sons.
