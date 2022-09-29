Cassper Nyovest and AKA are at it again, shattering the hope music fans had in them repairing their old beef.
Taking to their Twitter timelines, the pair had a young exchange over a verse on one of Cassper's new releases.
AKA started the whole thing after Cassper was questioned about his Medulla verse on Pardon My Ignorance.
“Connect to the heart like the meduuuula.Whoooo haaaaaaaa,” he tweeted.
Old beef rekindling or banter? AKA and Cassper at it again
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest and AKA are at it again, shattering the hope music fans had in them repairing their old beef.
Taking to their Twitter timelines, the pair had a young exchange over a verse on one of Cassper's new releases.
AKA started the whole thing after Cassper was questioned about his Medulla verse on Pardon My Ignorance.
“Connect to the heart like the meduuuula.Whoooo haaaaaaaa,” he tweeted.
Image: Twitter
A clip of him rapping the line went viral. Some of his followers picked it apart and he had to explain himself.
“The medulla is connected to the heart but go on with your bad self. Look at you being schooled by a dropout,” he replied to one tweep.
“I see you’re listening to your favourite artist laatie. Glad to see you doing well and got a hit after 8 singles that missed. Including the Mapiano song you tried with Semi tee that failed: Ba re ke eng ? Hurry up slowly ? O tsogile nou wa spita o ma**e!”
Watch the video below:
Earlier this month AKA said he was in a space where he harboured no hard feelings for his former arch nemesis Cassper.
The rapper had a sit down on the The Sobering Podcast where he spoke about his old beef with Cassper.
“You know, I look back now and I’m not proud of moments like that [slapping Cassper]. Now that I’m a bit older and I’ve gone through some sh*t in my life, I’m not proud of it,” he said.
“Also I’m not proud of swearing at his parents. I definitely owe them an apology.”
‘I don’t hate him’: AKA on harbouring hard feelings for arch nemesis Cassper
Why don’t they take that energy and collaborate: Gemini Major baffled by diss tracks
'Best vibey verse I heard all year' — Gemini Major on those 'Lemons' lyrics
‘I’m in charge!’ — Cassper Nyovest diss track reaches more than 500K views on YouTube
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos