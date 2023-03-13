‘They couldn’t solve a 5 piece puzzle’ —What you said about police solving AKA’s assassination

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on police minister Bheki Cele's claims they are cracking the case of AKA's assassination.
The 35-year-old rapper was shot outside a popular Durban restaurant last month. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting. Two suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made.
In the hours after the incident, Cele promised justice would be served. More than 13,000 people have since signed a petition calling for answers and action from police.
Cele told a recent ministerial imbizo in Westbury, Johannesburg officers were making progress in the investigation.
He said an update received from his KwaZulu-Natal team advised data from cellphones collected was being used to “patch and knit things together”.
“We acknowledge it is not with the speed the community and nation would have liked to see, but mark this space. We are cracking the case.
“Unfortunately, we can’t give you a blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there,” Cele said.
Days earlier Cele told Newzroom Afrika he was satisfied police were hard at work and had leads to follow.
“The investigation is going on. They [police in the province] are following directions. There is progress in the case. It seems to be significant [progress],” he said.
Cele said there is no timeline for when police will make an announcement about possible arrests.
TimesLIVE asked readers if they thought police would crack the case.
Most (69%) predicted the case would go cold and claimed police “couldn't solve a 5 piece puzzle”, 19% said the killers likely covered their tracks, and 12% said there is probably enough evidence to solve the murders.
The debate continued on social media.
Phashasha Hlongwane said there is better chance of “Hong Kong police” solving the murders.
“Not a chance. SAPS are sleeping. Period.”
Boldwin Wa Mhlaba Benson said AKA's murder was “Senzo Meyiwa part two drama”, referring to the slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper whose murder eight years ago has not been solved.
Malusi Ndlovu said citizens should help police solve the case.
“The shooter was seen on CCTV and he ran away from the scene. Must the police guess where he stays and who he was? Let's not blame the police. Lets blame ourselves as well for not giving the police information.
“We love and protect criminals. That man is known. He has family and friends but none has come forward and told the police who he was and where he stays, but we expect a miracle from the police”.
