The public enterprises committee intends to call the top brass of the three entities to give evidence‚ particularly those implicated in collusion with the Guptas‚ such as Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.

Committee members across party lines are also demanding that the three Gupta brothers‚ Ajay‚ Atul and Tony‚ as well as Duduzane Zuma‚ be called to answer allegations that they rigged tender procedures to benefit their companies.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Floyd Shivambu said the president‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and “everything Gupta that has benefited from this process” should be summonsed to appear before the committee.

He also wanted former Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane and CEO Brian Molefe to be on the list. The National Prosecuting Authority and police should be called to account for the progress in the cases related to state capture that were reported to them‚ Shivambu said.

After receiving damning reports from the South African Council of Churches (SACC)‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and a group of academics called the State Capacity Research Project‚ committee members appeared determined to break open the state capture network.

SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said state capture was of such a scale that it was a threat to the country’s democracy.

“It was clear there was mafia-style nefarious control of SOEs by an elite that is pivoted around the president of the republic‚ and that is systemically siphoning the assets of the state and blunting any possible effective means for law enforcement‚” Mpumlwana said.

“The rot goes beyond SOEs to other organs of state. It has a cancerous effect. Those upholding the Constitution are sidelined. Skilled and committed professionals are weeded out and replaced by others who do not act in the interests of the country.”