Day of truth: we came close but the 'politics of the tummy' prevailed

As my old car chugged up Hospital Bend to hug the mountain side of De Waal Drive with its spectacular views of the bay, I could not help thinking of that courageous young medical student Philip Kgosana, who in 1960 led thousands of anti-pass protesters along this very road in his quest for justice in downtown Cape Town.

This morning the old fire station at the top of Roeland Street, from where you can see the buildings of parliament, was open for a change. Firemen appeared to be busy and a huge truck had an ominous sign painted onto its side: "Major public incident."

I was headed for breakfast with Cape Town's most famous student protester, who invited me to a watering hole called Truth Coffee Roasting in Buitenkant Street.