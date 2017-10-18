The parallels between Jacob Zuma and Harvey Weinstein cannot be missed

The decision to reinstate the charges now rests on the national director of public prosecutions, the much-criticised Shaun Abrahams. His detractors refer to him as "Shaun the Sheep". A more precise moniker is "Zuma's poodle", given his record of not prosecuting the president and his allies, and his enthusiasm for trumping up charges against the president's enemies such as Pravin Gordhan.

But if he finds further reasons to filibuster or spin out the decision not to reinstate the charges, in the face of Friday's judgment, he is very likely to find another application to be brought against him to do precisely that.

The key finding in the judgment was that the then acting head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Mokotedi Mpshe (whom the court branded "a liar"), misconstrued as irrelevant the effect of the decision to delay the charges against Zuma until after the Polokwane conference in 2007.

Further, even if there was a conspiracy against Zuma, this "bad motive does not destroy a good case". Mpshe had conceded, in deciding not to prosecute Zuma - against whom the case was "strong" - that the NPA had achieved the opposite of what Mpshe had claimed for it: to preserve the integrity of the prosecuting authority.

The key finding of the court is worth recording: "In those circumstances discontinuing a prosecution in respect of which the merits are good and in respect of which there is heightened public interest because of the breadth and nature of the charges and the person at the centre of it, holding the highest public office, can hardly rebound to the NPA's credit or advance the cause of justice or promote the integrity of the NPA."

Zuma's prosecution was coupled on the tote, as we say in racing, with the successful conviction of his then financial enabler Schabir Shaik. If the judgment does not cause sleepless nights for Nkandla's most famous resident, then this week's announcement by Shaik that he is willing to turn state witness and "tell the truth" should interrupt Zuma's rest even further.