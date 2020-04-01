Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom - 'I just might be losing my mind'

I think my son is feeling it too. He’s bored out of his mind and keeps asking when he’s going to crèche. He’s definitely going through the motions too, how can he not? He’s bubbly and active and this is just not on. This is no long weekend, we did not sign up for this.

Twitter always plugs me with ways to get through this lockdown and one of the users I follow compiled a list of must-watch shows on Netflix and I’m currently into ‘Yummy Mummies’. Yup, a whole series (two seasons) about super rich 'yummu' mums. I could do with their lives right now, maybe not the more than one child part, but definitely the guap.

I like keeping myself updated about the stats and severity of coronavirus in our country and I'm hopeful, especially after watching updates by health minister Zweli Mkhize. I still wash my hands and my son's as if our lives depend on it. But I can't help but wonder if this experience will change us all forever?

How will we be post lockdown? Will we change or will we continue as if nothing happened?