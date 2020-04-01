Ideas

Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom - 'I just might be losing my mind'

I'm going through the motions with this lockdown.

01 April 2020 - 08:36
SAPS officers and members of the SANDF continued to patrol the streets of Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on March 31 2020.
Image: ALON SKUY

31 March 2020

I feel like I’m losing my mind. Maybe not, but man I’m bored.

I guess there is no one way to feel about this lockdown. I’m going through the motions. Today, I’m just feeling drained and all I need is social interaction. I want to be at Vilakazi street in Soweto, or Maboneng in Johannesburg. I'm craving that kind of vibe, the youthful, energising kind of vibe.

I regret all the times I came up with excuses when my friends invited me out. I'll never do it again, after the lockdown. I'm seizing all opportunities to go out and socialise — maybe.

I think my son is feeling it too. He’s bored out of his mind and keeps asking when he’s going to crèche. He’s definitely going through the motions too, how can he not? He’s bubbly and active and this is just not on. This is no long weekend, we did not sign up for this.

Twitter always plugs me with ways to get through this lockdown and one of the users I follow compiled a list of must-watch shows on Netflix and I’m currently into ‘Yummy Mummies’. Yup, a whole series (two seasons) about super rich 'yummu' mums. I could do with their lives right now, maybe not the more than one child part, but definitely the guap.

I like keeping myself updated about the stats and severity of coronavirus in our country and I'm hopeful, especially after watching updates by health minister Zweli Mkhize. I still wash my hands and my son's as if our lives depend on it. But I can't help but wonder if this experience will change us all forever?

How will we be  post lockdown? Will we change or will we continue as if nothing happened?

