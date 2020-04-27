FREEDOM DAY | Paying tribute to the lesser known foot soldiers

That’s how I became a staunch Pirates supporter. Not in their moment of glory, but in their worst defeat. That was my first moment of rooting for the underdog, and I’ve been wired that way ever since.

Scientists say the love for underdogs is real. They say we root for underdogs for a number of reasons that include that deep down we want the world to be just, to be fair.

When I started learning about politics at varsity, my attention was never so much on the big names like Mandela, Tambo or Sisulu (Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki became the only outlier). My attention was always on Sobukwe, Biko, Abram Onkgopotse Ramothibi Tiro, and the lesser known foot soldiers of my time who were detained for years without trial, like Terry Tselane, Pascal Moloi and Chris Ngcobo. And later on when information became freely available, it was on the foot soldiers of decades earlier, especially those who paid for freedom with their lives.

When I voted for the first time in my life on April 27 1994, I voted for the ANC nationally and PAC provincially. I dedicated both my first ever votes to the memory Looksmart Ngudle. I have, since then, paid silent tribute to Looksmart every Freedom Day since. Including today, except today is not going to be a silent tribute. (As an aside, I’ve never been inside the national parliament in Cape Town — and I’ve been inside at least 20 times over the years — without thinking of, or failing to pay tribute to Looksmart).