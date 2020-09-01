Our moral compass is leading us once more

The auditing profession must reach a point where auditors are seen to be credible without any question.

To get to that point is not only up to governance, ethics, and the independence of auditors but it is also crucial to start developing full-rounded individuals – and particularly women – who understand the strategic view of where the business, the ecosystem, and the country is going.

The focus must be on building credibility for women in the corporate environment, including KPMG, as well as to bring back full credibility for the profession as such.

In the corporate setup there is a need to allow for divergent views. A place with diversity is a rich place where one does not subscribe to a majority rulebook, but where a rulebook must be recreated to cater for all of the diverse people, rich opinions and cultures within a space.

Through more women having inter-leadership, through inspiring encounters, mentoring and being a role model, younger women in more junior positions have someone to look up to, someone to aspire to, someone to be.