Emmie Chiyindiko is bridging the gap for women in science

CLAIM TO FAME

As a woman in science, Chiyindiko shattered the glass ceiling in 2018 when she won the FameLab SA science competition and was named best science communicator.

She went on to compete in the international competition in the United Kingdom. Recently she facilitated the SA Agency for Science and Technology Advancement provincial science debate competition.

Chiyindiko’s PhD work focuses on green chemistry, a way of maintaining environmentally sound practices through the life cycle of chemical products.

Chemistry has revolutionised many areas of our lives, from medicine and agriculture to a number of daily conveniences, which she acknowledges was done with many unintended consequences.

“Green chemistry is simply saying we can do better. We can design products so they reduce or eliminate hazards to human health and the environment,” she said.

Another area of interest is educational research, and she is expanding her research in gifted learners’ education, specifically in Africa.