OPINION | South African women needing to abandon their babies don’t have safe options - this must change

Currently in SA, no official statistics on the rate of infant abandonment exist. More recently, in 2021, through an informal gathering of news reports between the months of January and July, a total of 43 infants were unsafely abandoned and only 23 of them were found alive.

My doctoral research looked at the need for “baby savers” — safe places to leave babies — and for laws supporting them to be implemented in SA. What my research illustrates is that South African laws punish the crime of abandonment, but fail to provide a safe alternative that will prevent the act. Laws that encourage prevention will save the lives of infants.

Why babies are abandoned

There are a number of causes of child abandonment in SA. These include restrictive legislation, poverty, high levels of violence including rape, extreme gender inequality and diminishing family support.

SA does not provide safe alternatives for desperate mothers who see no other option but to unsafely abandon a baby. Placing a baby for adoption is one such example. The law requires that both the mother and the father give their permission. If the mother is a minor, under the age of 18, she would need the consent of her own parents or guardian to give her child up for adoption.

What I propose is the legalisation of safe relinquishment, with the continued prosecution for unsafe abandonment. Giving mothers more options, rather than fewer, will justify a prosecution for abandonment if done unsafely. These laws would require a national advertising campaign to create awareness of the locations of safe places to leave babies. It would also guarantee mothers that their identities would remain anonymous upon safely relinquishing their infants.

Baby savers around the world

So what is a baby saver? It is also referred to as a baby safe, baby box and the babyklappen (in Germany). The saver allows a mother or relinquishing person to anonymously and safely leave an infant in a box-like structure built in to a wall. An alarm is triggered when the infant is placed inside and emergency medical teams or first responders are immediately notified. The infant is collected and taken to a place of safety.

Currently there are 35 organisations that have actively introduced baby savers in SA. The first was the Door of Hope Children’s Mission, established in 1999 despite the absence of legal backing. To date 240 babies have been saved through this facility.