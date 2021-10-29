Eusebius McKaiser | Don’t fall for cheap ANC elections tricks

It is laughable hearing ANC politicians expressing anger at Eskom for the rolling blackouts we are experiencing.

On Eskom’s addiction to energy insecurity, the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was fuming when she told media the other day, “Where we are now on the Eskom issue? We are demanding an answer. We want to know what is going on with Eskom. Why is it that we can’t get a solid answer? Why is this thing not able to be resolved?

“We want [a] clear, unequivocal straightforward answer from minister [Pravin] Gordhan and the CEO [Andre de Ruyter]. We can’t go on like this. Every day we now have a message that says there will be load-shedding. It sounds like it’s never going to end. As a society, we have lives to live, businesses to run, children to feed and all manner of things. Our people need proper answers.”

This is consistent with the party’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, saying the other day that the party wants “unequivocal answers” on the state of power supply. He added, “The mixed messages and lack of public transparency and accountability witnessed are a source of grave concern and suspicion. It is also a direct affront to the ANC's commitment in our manifesto to ensure safe and reliable electricity supply to our communities.”

So, what is going on here? The ANC wants to trick you into thinking that the party and the state are not identical. They want you to believe that Luthuli House can hold the ANC-led government accountable. They want you to believe that there is no fusion of party and state in SA. This, of course, is a lie.

It is a lie designed to make you tempted to vote for an ANC that is talking up accountability in the days before the election, but the morning after the last ballot has been counted, they will be back to not giving a damn about the needs of citizens, back to using the state as the party’s playground, with no regard for the constitutional duty to keep party and state separate.

We know this because they have shown their true selves to us repeatedly. At some point, fellow South Africans, we should surely take the ANC seriously when it shows us who and what it truly is?