Budget 2022 | Use commodities windfall for economic recovery and job creation

After the fiscally sound approach adopted in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in November 2021, Agri SA eagerly awaits a similarly prudent approach in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget speech address on Wednesday.

The short-term revenue from high commodity prices in recent years must be directed towards interventions that will promote sustainable, inclusive, long-term economic growth and job creation. The government must broadly also continue to pursue fiscal consolidation and structural reform.

While SA remains in a difficult fiscal position, the public purse has received a short-term boost as a result of high commodity prices over the past two years. Agri SA is hopeful the government will allocate these funds in ways that aid the economy’s recovery, including the agricultural sector.

Agri SA eagerly awaits an update from Godongwana on four strategic priorities to achieve this end.

First, the budget must prioritise investment in critical infrastructure. Working roads, railways and harbours are vital if the agricultural sector in particular is to continue on a firm footing and the economy more broadly is to recover, grow, and create more jobs for South Africans.

This growth will in turn accelerate SA’s ability to address pressing fiscal challenges facing the country.