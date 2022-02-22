Budget 2022 | Vital for Treasury to reduce debt

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be making hard trade-offs as he balances competing interests in his maiden budget speech on Wednesday.

Expect a focus on the “good news story” of the healthier-than-anticipated state of government finances as a result of better-than-expected commodity prices. In addition to this, the recalculation of SA’s gross domestic product (GDP) size means the country’s debt to GDP metrics are lower than previously reported. The question to ask, however, is whether the fiscal picture is improving, and how sustainable is the improvement?

Improved tax revenue collections due to higher commodity prices is likely to mean a smaller budget deficit than the 6.6% anticipated in the medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) announced in November 2021. Given that gross tax revenue rose by 29.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of the 2021/22 year, tax revenue could well exceed this projection by R132bn.

Though Godongwana has said government is committed to reducing the budget deficit and stabilising the debt-to-GDP ratio, what will be key to look out for in this budget is Treasury’s ability to hold the line on unnecessary expenditure and the extent to which it is using the commodity windfall to reduce debt.