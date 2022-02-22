COMMENTARY | Maintenance claims now valid for 30 years

Maintenance defaulters — all too often they are dads who ignore court orders to pay support for their children and their divorced wives — should be shivering in their sneakers after a new decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Three judges of that court have decided that where the person ordered to pay regular maintenance doesn’t do so, the other party has up to 30 years from the time of the original order to claim the money.

What the new case also illustrates for a potential defaulter is that the size of the claim increases surprisingly quickly.

In this case, the couple divorced in 1993 after being married almost 20 years. Their agreement, made an order of court, was that the former husband, would pay R2,000 a month maintenance for the divorced wife until she died or remarried, and R750 a month each for their two daughters until they became self-supporting.

Like many others in his position, the man did not pay the maintenance. And like many others in her position, the woman did not bring legal action to force him to pay. At least, she did nothing until the end of 2018, when she instructed her attorneys to write a letter of demand to her former husband.

By that stage the monthly payments, outstanding from 1993 to January 2019, had escalated, with interest, to almost R3.5m and a claim was served against the former husband in March 2020.