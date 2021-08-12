Landmark ruling for lavish deadbeat who drove his family into poverty
A watershed conclusion to a case will pave the way for evasive SA fathers to face the might of the law
12 August 2021 - 20:26
Businessman Andrei Potgieter has lost his appeal against a four-and-a-half year prison sentence he was ordered to serve in 2018 for failing to pay maintenance for his ex-wife and one child.
Gauteng high court judges Edwin Molehehli and Leonie Windell, in a judgment handed down this week, have ruled that he must hand himself in to the Krugersdorp Correctional Services facility within five days, failing which police have three days from that date to “ensure” he is detained...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.