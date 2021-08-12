Landmark ruling for lavish deadbeat who drove his family into poverty

A watershed conclusion to a case will pave the way for evasive SA fathers to face the might of the law

Businessman Andrei Potgieter has lost his appeal against a four-and-a-half year prison sentence he was ordered to serve in 2018 for failing to pay maintenance for his ex-wife and one child.



Gauteng high court judges Edwin Molehehli and Leonie Windell, in a judgment handed down this week, have ruled that he must hand himself in to the Krugersdorp Correctional Services facility within five days, failing which police have three days from that date to “ensure” he is detained...