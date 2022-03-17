From tackling crime to Ukraine-Russia conflict — five issues addressed by David Mabuza in parliament

Deputy president David Mabuza faced tough questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

These included questions on the government's position on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and anti-immigration and its response to the outcry about undocumented foreign nationals, among other issues.

Here are five responses from the deputy president:

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE CONFLICT

Mabuza said SA stands by its calls for mediation and non-violence between the two countries.