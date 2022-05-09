EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Not an Oscar- winning performance by the ANC

I recently had a relative of mine sent to Dora Nginza Hospital for a caesarean birth. She was already in her 37th week of pregnancy and, for medical reasons, she was told that she could not deliver her baby naturally. With many other patients, some also pregnant, she was left for days in the corridors of the hospital because of bed shortages. Despite being in pain, and having other symptoms of doing poorly, she herself was left in the corridor in a wheelchair for several days. Eventually, she was given a bed, just as her body was almost giving up on her. She was in the hospital for more than two weeks, often asked not to eat, because she would on that day be operated on, only for that not to happen. The reason? Emergencies happen and then a planned C-section gets deprioritised even though the expectant mom was now in week 40. In other words, unless your life is literally in danger, you are regarded as low priority. The nursing staff work under impossible conditions with poor resources, and impatient family members competing for their attention, demanding answers, when the truth is that systemic failures within the health system provincially are crucial to the lottery of whether you will die when you go to a public health facility even in Nelson Mandela Bay. It is much worse in small towns, and in the rural parts of the province, in the former homeland areas in particular.

The are similar depressing truths about other aspects of life in the Eastern Cape. Every single time I am back in Makhanda, I am saddened by the look of hopelessness on the faces of the unemployed. This is quite apart from the gigantic potholes, refuse removal that is neglected, constant water cuts and infrastructure neglect. It is mind boggling that the ANC delegates at the provincial congress should be dancing as if their party is running a state that it can be proud of. The ANC still has a psycho-political hold over many voters in the province. This, in part, is due to poor and disorganised opposition in the Eastern Cape, plus the ability of the ANC, in a really uncanny way, to milk the last bit of nostalgia about a glorious past, just before elections happen. That strategy cannot last forever. They would be idiots to rest on their laurels. But hubris and politics go hand in glove. So do not expect the ANC in the Eastern Cape to self-examine any time soon. Nor expect ANC leadership battles to be battles about ideas and competing visions.

ANC politics is about individuals and their thuggish factions. ANC politics is not about society.