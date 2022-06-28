×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Eskom should lose its licence

Enough is enough

28 June 2022 - 16:27
Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

I fully agree that Eskom has failed and it must lose its licence.

There are places where people do not pay for electricity at all, but paying customers are abused with load-shedding.

In Duduza on Gauteng’s East Rand, we are load-shed from 4pm to 6pm. When the power returns, it goes off again after two minutes and we stay in darkness until 10pm.

Our children are hungry, crime thrives in darkness, and I have had enough of Eskom. 

We never had these problems before 2020 and it is getting worse. The government is failing us.

Can the electricity problem be fixed?

Enough is enough.

Ntombi Mlambo

Duduza

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

MORE:

WATCH | 'Unknown territory': Eskom confirms stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility is experiencing unprotected strikes, leading to staff shortages which are also causing delays in ...
News
52 minutes ago

LETTER | Busisiwe Mkhwebane has forgotten what her responsibilities are

We are also watching the National Prosecuting Authority on how it will follow Zondo's recommendations.
Ideas
1 day ago

LETTER | Pay the unemployed to keep the streets clean

Municipalities must empower people while they seek employment
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms