LETTER | Eskom should lose its licence

I fully agree that Eskom has failed and it must lose its licence.

There are places where people do not pay for electricity at all, but paying customers are abused with load-shedding.

In Duduza on Gauteng’s East Rand, we are load-shed from 4pm to 6pm. When the power returns, it goes off again after two minutes and we stay in darkness until 10pm.

Our children are hungry, crime thrives in darkness, and I have had enough of Eskom.

We never had these problems before 2020 and it is getting worse. The government is failing us.

Can the electricity problem be fixed?

Enough is enough.

Ntombi Mlambo

Duduza

