LETTER | Why is Cyril Ramaphosa not in jail?
If a normal citizen was embroiled in such a scandal, where do you think that citizen would be?
I wonder why Cyril Ramaphosa has not been arrested yet. He confirmed the money came from his Phala Phala farm. He even went further and confirmed the theft of the cash.
If a normal citizen was embroiled in such a scandal, where do you think that citizen would be? Parliament erred in appointing a panel to determine if there is a case against the president. That panel was a waste of time and state resources. There was no need for it. The president was supposed to report in person to the Hawks and explain himself.
The South African Revenue Service was supposed to lay charges of contravening the Foreign Exchange Act. Sars was supposed to confiscate all books in relation to the sale of animals on his farm. The public protector is supposed to have laid charges by this time. But because all these institutions are captured, parliament will waste valuable time and resources discussing the validity of the report.
The law failed South Africans, parliament failed South Africans, the ANC is continuously failing South Africans.
Augustine Kasivila
Alberton
