The government should have a functioning succession plan throughout its ministerial portfolios ensuring an immediate and smooth transition whenever necessary.
The latest presidential fiasco has shown there is no one within the ANC hierarchy capable of succeeding President Cyril Ramaphosa. A sad turn of events indeed.
This births a wider question for us all: Do large institutions have plans in place when their CEOs resign, retire or are fired?
Ramaphosa has exposed government as a one-man show, which it should not be.
The lack of depth in human capital highlights that unqualified tjommies (friends), cadres and family members should never be appointed.
The once great ship South Africa is rudderless.
Peter Bachtis
Lakefield, Benoni
LETTER | SA ‘a rudderless ship’
There is no one within the ANC hierarchy capable of succeeding Ramaphosa
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
