×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER | Brian Molefe deserves the train of consequences headed his way

31 August 2022 - 12:33
Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo.
Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The opinion piece by Caiphus Kgosana about Brian Molefe has hidden consequences.

I attended, as a representative of a large manufacturing supplier, the launch of Transnet’s market demand strategy (MDS) led by Molefe. His presentation on the day was impressive. He spoke with much energy, enthusiasm and authority.

The MDS appeared to be a well-considered and thoroughly prepared initiative. It was an exciting project as it would have had a significantly positive effect on the domestic railway manufacturing industry.

The requirements for localisation, which were very prominently set out, were challenging. I recall attending a number of original equipment manufacturers' (OEM) supplier development sessions where they needed supplies from vendors to satisfy their localisation targets. The company I represented went as far as investing more than R100m in new manufacturing capacity and employing additional people so we would be able to assist the OEMs achieve their localisation commitments.

At the time, I remarked to my principals that at last Transnet was in good hands under Molefe ... How wrong I was

At the time, I remarked to my principals that at last Transnet was in good hands under Molefe and this MDS project was to be very strategic for economic growth and job creation in the country. How wrong I was.

It was terribly disappointing to discover during the early years of the MDS project that Transnet was paying lip service to the localisation requirements. The products we manufactured locally and which were required by the MDS were being imported from China. This resulted in our new manufacturing capacity becoming idle; an investment that turned into a white elephant and caused us to retrench hundreds of workers.

The looting of Transnet by Molefe and his gang has exerted a very high toll on the lives of many individuals and businesses. We now know this was to provide a cover for the looting and laundering of public funds.

He and his accomplices deserve the runaway locomotive that is now rushing towards them. May justice prevail.

Laurence Erasmus

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

MORE LETTERS:

LETTER | Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked

There is an African proverb that says, 'a visitor can never finish your food'. This should teach us how to treat visitors
Ideas
1 day ago

LETTER | Sefara should focus on other political parties and not just the DA

Perhaps the only thing Sefara's correct about is ironically that the DA indeed doesn’t want to become a ‘black party’, because, well, it shouldn’t
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | We should focus on school early, not just in matric

Help pupils understand what they want to study and what their chosen careers mean.
Ideas
4 weeks ago

LETTER | Our members have the right to down tools

Phoenix was exposed during the July 2021 unrest, when they couldn't manage the influx of corpses of people who died.
Ideas
4 weeks ago

LETTER | Failed SOEs should pass the batons to other service providers

It does not make sense to not have solutions but continue to exist.
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | Renewables will not save Eskom

The next step Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter needs to take is to do away with thinking that renewable energy is the solution.
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | The ANC is a disease

If the people do not put an end to the ANC, the party will put an end to the people.
Ideas
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Sad to see Molefe on trial, but here’s why it matters Opinion & Analysis
  2. R50k bail for Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, which ex-Transnet boss is struggling ... South Africa
  3. Once high-flying Brian Molefe pleads poverty at bail hearing News
  4. Justice train eventually rolls into the station for Transnet state capture ... News
  5. State capture: Transnet ex-executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh arrested South Africa
  6. How Zondo let McKinsey off the hook Opinion & Analysis
  7. State capture: for some, the whip cracks, but many are still free as birds News

Most read

  1. LETTER | Brian Molefe deserves the train of consequences headed his way Ideas
  2. EDITORIAL | Acting like apartheid cops is Dudula’s idea of patriotism Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Sad to see Molefe on trial, but here’s why it matters Opinion & Analysis
  4. LETTER | Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked Ideas
  5. EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)