LETTER | Brian Molefe deserves the train of consequences headed his way
Image: Alon Skuy
The opinion piece by Caiphus Kgosana about Brian Molefe has hidden consequences.
I attended, as a representative of a large manufacturing supplier, the launch of Transnet’s market demand strategy (MDS) led by Molefe. His presentation on the day was impressive. He spoke with much energy, enthusiasm and authority.
The MDS appeared to be a well-considered and thoroughly prepared initiative. It was an exciting project as it would have had a significantly positive effect on the domestic railway manufacturing industry.
The requirements for localisation, which were very prominently set out, were challenging. I recall attending a number of original equipment manufacturers' (OEM) supplier development sessions where they needed supplies from vendors to satisfy their localisation targets. The company I represented went as far as investing more than R100m in new manufacturing capacity and employing additional people so we would be able to assist the OEMs achieve their localisation commitments.
At the time, I remarked to my principals that at last Transnet was in good hands under Molefe and this MDS project was to be very strategic for economic growth and job creation in the country. How wrong I was.
It was terribly disappointing to discover during the early years of the MDS project that Transnet was paying lip service to the localisation requirements. The products we manufactured locally and which were required by the MDS were being imported from China. This resulted in our new manufacturing capacity becoming idle; an investment that turned into a white elephant and caused us to retrench hundreds of workers.
The looting of Transnet by Molefe and his gang has exerted a very high toll on the lives of many individuals and businesses. We now know this was to provide a cover for the looting and laundering of public funds.
He and his accomplices deserve the runaway locomotive that is now rushing towards them. May justice prevail.
Laurence Erasmus
