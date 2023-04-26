When we consider fashion icons, we typically have an indelible image based on a music video, movie or even scandal.
We will forever remember the early days of Lady Gaga and her bizarre costumes from tunes such as Bad Romance and Poker Face. Blake Lively shot to stardom thanks to her role in the glitzy Gossip Girl. In an act of defiance, Princess Diana reinvigorated the little black dress as the perfect frock for vengeance.
While some fashion icons are a quick hit, others are often misunderstood or don't get flowers when they deserve them.
That was the case for Harry Belafonte, who became a style icon in the 1950s. While his civil rights work and LGBTQ+ allyship were his true bailiwick, Belafonte paved the way for a style of dressing that would only catch on well into his prime.
Born in Harlem in the 1920s, he would move to his parents' birthplace in Jamaica, where he spent eight years of his youth. While this was pivotal in him noticing the brutality of racial prejudice, he would fall in love with the Caribbean.
After returning to New York, he took up acting classes next to celebrated classmates such as Marlon Brando and earned his first recording deal at the age of 22. He catapulted to fame for his staring role in Carmen Jones and two years later sold a million copies of his breakout album Calypso.
Harry Belafonte: an underrated fashion icon
How the Harlem-born singer became the Caribbean king of style
Image: Larry Busacca/WireImage
When we consider fashion icons, we typically have an indelible image based on a music video, movie or even scandal.
We will forever remember the early days of Lady Gaga and her bizarre costumes from tunes such as Bad Romance and Poker Face. Blake Lively shot to stardom thanks to her role in the glitzy Gossip Girl. In an act of defiance, Princess Diana reinvigorated the little black dress as the perfect frock for vengeance.
While some fashion icons are a quick hit, others are often misunderstood or don't get flowers when they deserve them.
That was the case for Harry Belafonte, who became a style icon in the 1950s. While his civil rights work and LGBTQ+ allyship were his true bailiwick, Belafonte paved the way for a style of dressing that would only catch on well into his prime.
Born in Harlem in the 1920s, he would move to his parents' birthplace in Jamaica, where he spent eight years of his youth. While this was pivotal in him noticing the brutality of racial prejudice, he would fall in love with the Caribbean.
After returning to New York, he took up acting classes next to celebrated classmates such as Marlon Brando and earned his first recording deal at the age of 22. He catapulted to fame for his staring role in Carmen Jones and two years later sold a million copies of his breakout album Calypso.
Image: Keystone/Getty Images
His music and style were influenced by the Caribbean, even though men dressing in bright or pastel colours was not popular at the time. His love for bright colours was born from his fascination with fashion magazines and he often found himself attracted to the boldest hues when shopping.
He would push the envelope, thanks to his mother's love for sleek British fashion, by wearing a lot of formal wear. However, he would often don button-down shirts, harking to his Jamaican muses, and V-neck shirts with plunging necklines.
These were not popular at the time as formal attire with neckties was preferred, especially in the US, where he had his biggest following and influence. However, these looks would become staples of style and masculinity in the 1970s as men showed off their well-built physiques with tightfitting trousers and figure-hugging shirts that mimicked Belafonte's preferences.
Belafonte went on to become an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) award-winner, a feat not many have pulled off, and his activism is often praised.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting and activism, dies at 96
'I miss your kind and gentle counsel' — Thandiswa Mazwai visits Hugh Masekela's grave
Fashion explained: how Pharrell became head of Louis Vuitton menswear
‘Something in me died, a piece of me died, with the dying of Sophiatown …’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos