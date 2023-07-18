Soccer

WATCH | Messi unveiled to Inter Miami before 20,000 crowd

18 July 2023 - 11:33 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and Reuters

A sold-out crowd of about 20,000 waited through a delay caused by torrential rain and heavy lightning to officially welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami on Sunday.

The ceremony dubbed “La PresentaSIon,” at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also marked Miami's official signing of former FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 35-year-old Spaniard landed a deal that runs through the 2025 season.

Busquets and Messi were teammates with Barcelona for 15 seasons.

On being introduced, Messi briefly addressed the crowd before the team played a tribute video on the scoreboard screen. The likes of Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, DJ Khaled and Gloria and Emilio Estefan welcomed Messi to the US.

“Thank you very much to all the people for supporting me and giving me this love,” Messi said in Spanish. “I am very happy to be here in Miami.”

MORE:

Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Argentine great Lionel Messi has completed his signing for Inter Miami on a deal that will keep him in Florida until 2025, the Major League Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Finances of the deal: Messi spurns $400m Saudi offer to join Beckham’s Miami

Lionel Messi has made public his plans to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which will mean he turned down a deal from Saudi Arabia ...
Sport
1 month ago

Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit

Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced he intends to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions ...
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | Messi mobbed by huge crowd outside restaurant

Chaotic scenes marked the end of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s dinner in Buenos Aires.
Sport
3 months ago

WATCH | Scenes out of this world as four million fans greet Argentina bus

Up to a million supporters are reported to have taken to the streets of Buenos Aires as world champions Argentina brought the World Cup trophy home ...
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Banyana's group G foes Argentina look to cast off shadow of Messi and Co Soccer
  2. Pirates can challenge for PSL title but not Champions League: Teboho Moloi Soccer
  3. WATCH | Warm welcome for Benni McCarthy back at Man United training Soccer
  4. After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms Sport
  5. Tennis' next superstar Alcaraz proved he is the real deal after Paris pain Sport

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding