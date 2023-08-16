Nande was full of emotion due to the support. “I'm so grateful for the turnout, I did not expect so many people,” she said.
“I entered Miss SA to represent Zwelethemba. More than anything, I wanted to inspire Zwelethemba youth to know it does not matter where you come from, but it's about where you are going.
“I did not bring the crown, but I have inspired the youth to go for their dreams.”
Miss South Africa 2023 was held at the Sun International SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday. Natasha Joubert from Gauteng won the title and Bryoni Govender, also from Gauteng, was crowned first runner-up.
WATCH | Superstar welcome for Miss SA second runner-up Nande Mabala on her return home
Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala arrived to hundreds of ecstatic residents at her home in Zwelethemba, Worcester, in the Western Cape on Tuesday evening.
A parade was held in Mabala's honour, where she waved to the crowd from the top of a truck.
Pinkana Tau, a teacher in the community of Zwelethemba, said: “The whole community is here to welcome Nande. We left school at 1pm so we can all be here.
“Zwelethemba is a big community because of Nande. The whole of South Africa is looking up to us because of Nande.”
Natasha Joubert: five facts about the new Miss SA
