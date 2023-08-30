Looking for a charming hangout spot in Sandton that offers a sophisticated ambience and rich history? Look no further than Lords Bar at Protea Hotel by Marriott Hotel Johannesburg Balalaika.
Located in the heart of Africa's wealthiest square mile and just a stone's throw away from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Gautrain station and Sandton City, Lords Bar boasts a delightful blend of history, elegance, fresh food, and expertly mixed drinks courtesy of bartender Jake.
A side note: be sure to try their sour whiskey with your starter.
Originally established in the 1950s as a countryside tea room, the bar has recently undergone a R2m renovation that retains its illustrious heritage while embracing timeless elegance.
Despite the growth of the city around it, Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Balalaika has remained steadfast in preserving its “human scale” and countryside feel, making it an oasis of tranquillity in the bustling metropolis.
Lords Bar: a touch of history in a modern world
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Lords Bar is a testament to the history of Sandton, being one of the area's first bars and pioneering the concept of a ladies' bar at a time when such establishments were rare.
“Our goal was to breathe new life into Lords Bar while preserving its historical significance,” said Natalie Botha, general manager of the hotel.
“The renovation showcases the seamless blend of heritage and modernity, offering patrons an elevated experience that pays homage to the bar's illustrious past.”
Image: Supplied
As a guest, you can bask in the history of Sandton while enjoying handcrafted cocktails, fine wines and a thoughtfully selected array of beverages. The décor of the venue radiates a vintage charm, complemented by modern elements that together create an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury.
With its newly renovated walls, one can relax after work, celebrate with friends or hold elegant business meetings in an unforgettable setting that effortlessly integrates the past with the present.
Image: Supplied
