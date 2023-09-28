Daring fashionistas rock the season’s must-have racy threads

GOING PANTLESS
Calling all fashion daredevils, this one is a must-try. The pantless trend has been on the simmer since the New York and Paris fall fashion weeks in March. Showing no signs of slowing down, starlets and fashion It-girls have rocked the trend at red carpets and fashion shows.
To style this trend, pair it with an oversized lumber jacket like model Gisele Buchanan for the illusion of nothing underneath. Feeling brave, take notes from model and actor Jodie Turner-Smith's attendance at Vogue World in London in a Viktor & Rolf body costume with an oblique side cut-out and high-waist thong bottoms. Turner-Smith finished the look with platform heels.
LET'S KEEP IT BRIEF
Another popular version of the trend is the co-ordinating cardigan and tiny shorts seen at Miu Miu fall runway. Models strutted the ramp in denim, wool and embroidered silk shorts or styled with corduroy jackets, oversized hoodies and sheer shift dresses.
Pair the shorts with sheer hosiery if you don’t want to show bare leg or when the evening cools sets in.
Image: Lionel Hahn
We are officially in spring mode — and what better way to bring it in than showing off that gorgeous, glistening skin?
From red carpets to the street, daring style icons are rocking the season’s must-have racy threads. Here are some of the trends that will leave jaws dropping and onlookers in awe:
Image: GARETH CATTERMOLE
Image: Paras Griffin
Image: Frazer Harrison
ONLY BRAS AND TOPS ALLOWED
Wearing intimate wear such as lingerie as outerwear has always been frowned upon, restricting it to the confines of the bedroom – or as the French call it, boudoir. This du jour trend has seen its popularity rise on red carpets where celebrities wore garments with jewel-encrusted bras that would peak underneath the garment.
Actor Kerry Washington dazzled in this trend at the recent NAACP Image Awards when she attended in a black strapless floor-length ruched Fendi gown with an exposed sparkling bralette.
BRAS AND BLAZERS, PLEASE
Making its comeback this season, the bra and blazer duo is summer’s go-to ensemble for those hot and bothered days, or simply when you don’t know what to wear.
For this fashion cycle, the resurgence of the trend has seen different variations and looks that have swapped out the blazer to make it perfect for the summer sun.
For music festival vibes, look to the seductive allure of lingerie-inspired bralettes with soft pleather shorts complete with a crop-denim jacket. Pair the bralette with midi A-line skirt and an open satin shirt which makes for the ideal wedding guest get-up. Finish off the look with strappy heels and a delicate clutch to tie up the occasion.
Image: INSTAGRAM
Image: GARETH CATTERMOLE
CUT-OUTS
This It-girl go-to trend from spring-summer 2022 is still having its moment in the sunshine and there is no dimming its light. Littered across the red carpets, cut-outs have been making major moves from fashion weeks front rows to photocalls and street style.
At the recent Cannes Film Festival, model Lori Harvey made red carpet and industry soirée appearances in the style. Our favourite is the LaQuan Smith scarlet custom long sleeve gown that featured an under-boob cut-out gown that showed off her envious midsection.
Smitten with cut-outs, expectant moms are revelling in the recent contemporary spin of maternity wear. Actor and mom-to-be Sienna Miller glowed in boho-chic white Schiaparelli billowing skirt and cropped shirt that showed off her growing baby bump.
At her recent baby shower, local media personality Ayanda Thabethe wore a white satin high-slit skirt with matching cropped shirt embellished with white feather by La Art Neviole Emporium — all while revealing her en-route bundle.
Sowetan
