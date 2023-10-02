Keeping it fun with fashion's cheekiest designer Nao Serati, Tunzi manages to be statuesque in a gown that could easily shrink her tiny frame to look even smaller.
Thando Thabethe, Zozi, Bonko Khoza: best & worst dressed of the Safta Awards
It's a battle of the award-winning beauties on South Africa's biggest film and TV night
Image: Oupa Bopape
BEST
THANDO THABETHE
The belle of the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) ball Thabethe not only scooped her first acting award, but won many hearts as well. The fierce red ball gown is a lesson in making a statement, especially in a colour that pops like hers. Keeping to this year's shift towards minimal accessories, Thabethe shines with a silver cuff and dazzling ring.
ZOZI TUNZI
Keeping it fun with fashion's cheekiest designer Nao Serati, Tunzi manages to be statuesque in a gown that could easily shrink her tiny frame to look even smaller.
At a time when maximalist styling is seen as a stylish option, Tunzi's gown makes enough of a statement to be memorable as a look that will be attributed to her and the designer, while showcasing the latter's impeccable design eye.
SIMONÉ PRETORIUS
Mama to be, she stuns in a floor-length gown with statement off-the-shoulder sleeves. Rather than layering up or going for a shift dress, the dress' glitter stretch fabric allows her baby bump to shine while remaining chic.
WORST
BONKO & LESEGO KHOZA
A couple that misses the mark together stays together. Bonko's look is in need of more tailoring and comes off dowdy. The cut of Lesego's creation is impeccable and allows her best parts to shine. However, the many details, from beads to feathers, are over the top.
LERATO MVELASE
What's fun about sheer glitter fabric is that it's fun to wear. Especially on a red carpet where it can catch light with fantastic results. However, in Mvelase's case, more consideration could have been taken with the design. The skirt is misshapen and this makes it look rushed. A knot at the top of the skirt would also have given the final look a finish that looks more intentional.
MAMELLO MAKHA
Makha is an incredible star to dress. She's bold, has a clear sense of style and is willing to do what it takes to make sure her beauty complements her outfit. The problem with this effort is it's let down by her confusing beauty look. No stranger to body jewellery, Makha's dots throw you off the dazzling gown. Perhaps appliqué beads or black diamonds would have done it.
