Ultra femininity and sexiness is what the S/S23 sheer trend encompasses. A look that can work for formal or casual occasions, spotted at a vast array of shows such as Ferragamo, GCDS, Diesel, Prada and Valentino
The great thing about this trend is just how individualistic it is. It’s all about what your mood is on the day and what you’re trying to portray to the world, whether that be sensual, minimal sexiness or both.
Paired with a leather look, or your favourite cargo trousers, you're bound to turn heads with these office-inspired sheer looks below.
Embrace your ultra-sexiness with a new take on office wear
A return to glamour for day dressing
Image: Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images
HELL-BENT FOR LEATHER
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celloto/ Getty Images
Blazer, R2,299 Mango
Top, R299 Zaful
Skirt, R899 Zara
H&M heel, R379 Superbalist
THE CUTTING EDGE
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Top, R499 Zara
Jil Sander skirt, R4,401, Mytheresa
Carrie Leather Flatform, R1,299 Woolworths
MSGM bag, R5,561 Farfetch
THE WOMAN IN BLACK
Image: Francois Durand/ Getty Images
Entire Studios trousers, R6,382 Farfetch
Alexander Wang top, R6,339 Farfetch
Heels, R3,799 Zara
Sunglasses, R2,049 Superbalist
MRS BROWN
Image: Marc Piasecki/ Getty Images
Jacket, R1,699 Zara
Dress, R679 Zara
Bag, R1,299 Mango
Jowi Court heel, R659 Superbalist
STOCKISTS
farfetch.com
mango.com
mytheresa.com
superbalist.com
woolworths.co.za
zaful.com
zara.com/za
