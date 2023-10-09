Lifestyle

Embrace your ultra-sexiness with a new take on office wear

A return to glamour for day dressing

09 October 2023 - 10:46 By Yoliswa Myaluza
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France.
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Ultra femininity and sexiness is what the S/S23 sheer trend encompasses. A look that can work for formal or casual occasions, spotted at a vast array of shows such as Ferragamo, GCDS, Diesel, Prada and Valentino 

The great thing about this trend is just how individualistic it is. It’s all about what your mood is on the day and what you’re trying to portray to the world, whether that be sensual, minimal sexiness or both.

Paired with a leather look, or your favourite cargo trousers, you're bound to turn heads with these office-inspired sheer looks below.

HELL-BENT FOR LEATHER

Givenchy Spring 2024
Givenchy Spring 2024
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celloto/ Getty Images

Blazer, R2,299 Mango 

Top, R299 Zaful

Skirt, R899 Zara

H&M heel, R379 Superbalist 

THE CUTTING EDGE

Gauchere Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Runway
Gauchere Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Runway
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Top, R499 Zara

Jil Sander skirt, R4,401, Mytheresa

Carrie Leather Flatform, R1,299 Woolworths

MSGM bag, R5,561 Farfetch 

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Saint Laurent Spring 2024 Runway
Saint Laurent Spring 2024 Runway
Image: Francois Durand/ Getty Images

Entire Studios trousers, R6,382 Farfetch

Alexander Wang top, R6,339 Farfetch

Heels, R3,799 Zara

Sunglasses, R2,049 Superbalist

MRS BROWN

Saint Laurent Spring 2024 Runway
Saint Laurent Spring 2024 Runway
Image: Marc Piasecki/ Getty Images

Jacket, R1,699 Zara

Dress, R679 Zara

Bag, R1,299 Mango

Jowi Court heel, R659 Superbalist

STOCKISTS

farfetch.com 

mango.com

mytheresa.com

superbalist.com

woolworths.co.za

zaful.com

zara.com/za 

READ MORE

Step into my manor house

In the cavernous space beneath Marble on Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank Trevor Stuurman has had an exhibition running ever since the Joburg Art Fair.
News
1 day ago

Daring fashionistas rock the season’s must-have racy threads

We are officially in spring mode — and what better way to bring it in than showing off that gorgeous, glistening skin?
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Festival fashion

From florals and neon to patchwork and tie-dye, fuel your festive style with an eclectic clash of decades past.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Embrace your ultra-sexiness with a new take on office wear Lifestyle
  2. Weight-loss drugs fuel boom for firms that fill syringes Lifestyle
  3. Six hacks to replace eggs in baking Food
  4. FREE TO READ | Celebrating Women magazine focuses on strides made in Africa Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Local talent honoured at SAFTAs; SA woman's alien encounters ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church