Regional GM Cape Town International Airport Cluster Mark Maclean said their team was humbled by the win.
“We trust being named Africa's Leading Airport for an unprecedented seventh time in a row will provide visitors to Cape Town International Airport with a sense of comfort and assurance they will receive a warm welcome and have a good and memorable experience at our airport,” said Maclean.
The award comes days after a hydraulic fuel spill at the airport and weeks after it suffered a power outage.
There were 24 other winners from South Africa which included top destination awards for Durban as Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination and Cape Town for the Leading City Destination award.
Awarded hotels included Cheetah Hotels for the Green Hotels prize, Silvani Safari as a Leading Luxury Lodge and Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa as the top spot for sports travellers.
Cape Town International Airport bags 7th World Tourism Award win
South Africa wins big at this year’s 20th ceremony
Image: ACSA/X
For the past 20 years, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) had been a leader in receiving awards that acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality.
This year the the World Tourism Awards ceremony was hosted in Dubai, where South Africa won big for the seventh year in a row.
Cape Town International Airport scooped the prestigious Africa's Leading Airport 2023 accolade that gives recognition to the hard work and dedication of Acsa and its stakeholders and partners, who collaborate and are committed to the continued success and excellence of the airport.
Image: Hollywood Bets Durban July
Regional GM Cape Town International Airport Cluster Mark Maclean said their team was humbled by the win.
“We trust being named Africa's Leading Airport for an unprecedented seventh time in a row will provide visitors to Cape Town International Airport with a sense of comfort and assurance they will receive a warm welcome and have a good and memorable experience at our airport,” said Maclean.
The award comes days after a hydraulic fuel spill at the airport and weeks after it suffered a power outage.
There were 24 other winners from South Africa which included top destination awards for Durban as Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination and Cape Town for the Leading City Destination award.
Awarded hotels included Cheetah Hotels for the Green Hotels prize, Silvani Safari as a Leading Luxury Lodge and Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa as the top spot for sports travellers.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Two South African lodges make the Conde Nast 50 Best Resorts in the World list
‘That will be five Euros’: Common travel scams and how to avoid them
Snow globes and snoozing: Sascha van Gelder's holiday must-haves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos