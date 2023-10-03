Travel

Celeb travel tales

Snow globes and snoozing: Sascha van Gelder's holiday must-haves

The Jacaranda DJ dishes on her favourite travel memories and bucket list destinations

03 October 2023 - 10:00 By Elizabeth Sleith
Jacaranda FM’s Sascha van Gelder.
Image: Supplied

Growing up in Nelspruit, we were at the centre of the Lowveld and right next to Mozambique, camping spots such as Merry Pebbles and Sabie.

December and Easter, though, were reserved for the Drakensberg and the ocean. Nothing was better than being at a gorgeous camp spot with other families who were strangers at first and by the end of the holiday were friends whom we still recall. My bicycle was my best friend.

My first trip abroad was to Mauritius. And though I lived in Mozambique it was still an amazing experience and the vibe was just something else. 

I won’t lie, the thing I remember most about that trip was sleeping. It was our first trip away since we had children and we indulged in our afternoon naps, and though I threw up like crazy on the boat trips I remember the islands: the crystal-clear waters and swimming with the fish. It is still my proudest moment that I actually managed to finish a book.

A funny story from my travels is about the time we were travelling with friends in Marloth Park, Mpumalanga, where the animals come up quite close. Some will even eat from your hands. The zebras were visiting and we were feeding them. My friend admitted he was petrified of feeding horses of any kind, I convinced him not to be scared — it would be fine. So he did! I proudly patted him on the back while the zebra went in for a bite and he got the fright of his life. Food went flying, zebras went running, we were just laughing.

I think a visitor to my hometown, Nelspruit, should not miss the outdoor restaurants and city gardens. They are amazing, especially the botanical gardens, which have one of the only rainforests in the country. It is beautiful. They also have a Braille trail, which was installed for those with visual impairments.

We had a horrible trip to Bilene in Mozambique once. The trip involved seven hours at the border, a 1am run-in with the police and a seriously injured foot. It just was not our trip.

The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is take a moment to myself. I always strive to walk away, put in my earphones and just zone out. I like sitting with myself and my thoughts and enjoying the place I am visiting.

Van Gelder is a sucker for a kitschy souvenir.
Image: yooranpark / 123rf.com

When travelling, I am a sucker for a kitschy souvenir. If it collects dust or is on a keychain I’m buying one for myself and everyone I know!

My favourite souvenir to buy is a snow globe. Sadly, they are not always available.

I'm not one for solo travel. I am too scared to travel alone unless it is like a Contiki tour. That being said, I am super jealous and proud of my cousin Shannon, who is a fierce solo traveller. She always has the most incredible stories.

My ultimate bucket-list destination is Greece. I have always wanted to go. My grandmother loved the country and the Mamma Mia movie set it in stone for me.

My perfect holiday involves my family, a hammock and a book

My best holiday ever was when I was very young in the Drakensberg with my entire family. I remember it to this day. We were just running and being free. It really is a core memory for me and proves that simplicity is really great when it comes to holidays.

My most relaxing destination is Dullstroom. There is an amazing little place called Elandskloof Trout Farm. I love visiting there because while the hubby fishes, I can enjoy the tranquillity.

My best tip for long-haul travel is to make a playlist — just in case the trip gets a bit boring and you need to bring the vibe back up.

Sascha van Gelder is on Jacaranda FM regional every weekday between 12 and 4pm and hosts the CTM Top 40 on Saturdays between 10 and 2pm.

